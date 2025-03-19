Farmers "Have Fun" | Are they trying to shutdown farmers?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump farmers have fun quote:
"New trade policy will also be great for the American farmer. I love the farmer. Yes.
He will now be selling into our home market, the USA, because nobody is going to be able to compete with you because those goods that come in from other countries and companies, they're really, really in a bad position in so many different ways. They're uninspected. They may be very dirty and disgusting, and they come in and they pour in and they hurt our American farmers.
The tariffs will go on agricultural product coming into America and our our farmers starting on April 2nd. It may be a little bit of an adjustment period. We had that before when I made the deal with China, $50 billion in purchases, and I said, just bear with me. And they did. They did probably have to bear with me again and this will be even better.
That was great. The problem with it was that Biden didn't enforce it. He didn't enforce it. $50 billion in purchases. And we were doing great. But Biden did not enforce it, and it hurt our farmers. But our farmers are going to have a field day right now. So to our farmers have a lot of fun. I love you, too.
I love you too."
- TRUMP
Support Farmers and Rural Youth through MMNP https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=VT7KJRTTM5XGN
Shop at Yanasa Trading Co https://yanasatradingco.com/collections
Join this channel and support our efforts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC60fxBZhfGR0yYtveRmPJNg/join