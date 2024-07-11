BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Delete Lawz Chille DeCastro is FREE - Here's the Deal
America at War
143 followers
13 views • 10 months ago

It was a #Criminal act to incarcerate Chille Destro to begin with!

I don't care if you like him or hate him!


The man broke no laws!

And he broke none of the CORPORATION'S "Statutes and Codes" either!


What you had here was a #Criminal Conspiracy by "government" Criminals to violate a man's inalienable human rights!


It's bad enough that our entire "Court System" is based in #Fraud!

Every "Court" in America is a "Maritime Admiralty Law" court!


These people have NO JURISDICTION over MEN and WOMEN!

But they want to claim that YOU "consented" to be their #Slave!

YOU "consented" to be their PROPERTY!


That is their story!

And btw... they really like using "Implied Consent" to claim that you consented!


I'm here to tell you right now, you CANNOT "consent" to something that you don't even know exists! These are CRIMINALS!


They are operating a fraudulent system, and they ARE criminals

The "Policy Enforcers" and the black robed priests alike are criminals

And they KNOW IT!


It is about time to clean house folks!

Or go to war! But something has to give here!


I would much rather die on my FEET

than to live on my KNEES!


original video by Bryan at Here's the Deal:

DELETE LAWZ - CHILLE is FREE

https://youtu.be/zSynMK9DMYo

politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
Related videos
