https://georgegodley.com/lounger-scrounger-video-call-wed-1-may-2024-georgegodley-com-vlog-com-0090s03/ Thanks for visiting GeorgeGodley.com [georgecuddly.comlol] vlog.com videodiary.com diary.org diary.tv & 100 domains, Wednesday one may, May 1st 2024 5:30 PM GMT UTC, often blocked by Internet censorship. I’m really demoralised because after all this, all these years of hard work and giving content, all that stuff, censored. I've noticed it's blocked on a lot of phones Google monopolises, the goggle monopoly has blocked it but some phones it's not blocked so I think it's a mind F to screw with you so you think it's not blocked when it is, shadow banning all the crap so OK so we're calling I had a whole list of things, I just don’t wanna..you know, I’ve just had it with all this ship, sht, and I've been putting weekly uploads since the beginning of the year 2024, to keep it active, to build something and there's nothing to be built and it's just not happening so you know when they say “it just works”, it just doesn't work so why bother, basically and I'm just fed up and this call I don't want to repeat everything that the independent media has proven so I'm just calling anyway 'cause I said I would so we're calling hike my friend from over there. We’ve done lots of lounger & scrounger videos OK he's waiting let's go we agreed to call now and anyway do I need this? [clip on light] probably not.. “gotta look the part”.. I just like to do good job so anyway.. ah ready? Oh the speaker too.. 100 things man.. I couldn't find the yellow tie, couldn't find the power supply for the camera, all this stuff and it's just an endless.. & this thing, the Bluetooth doesn't switch off this piece of SH because even.. bast******* see how it hums? Oh it’s because of this too.. [not plugged in]. The world homicide Holocaust organisation WHO W.H.O admitted that Bluetooth gives cancer, causes cancer, so Sony made sure that it never switches off, it's constantly giving you cancer, irradiating you, so thanks Sony for that, a-hole, and of course the 5G and all that but yeah I don’t wanna go.. ok I mean.. you know what's going on, we've said it, and I'm just sick of it. Let’s go. Is that too loud? A-hem [throat clear] Oh my God he’s outside? Outdoors? Oh you gotta show him, I forgot you gotta show him.. what the hell is going on dude? Look at this Armenian lady.. wazaaap? Ts’happening? good because I don't have much to say man so at least you're outside.. now we got the wind noise. OK nice talking to you goodbye! see you later.. can’t hear me.. yes. can you step back please I don’t wanna see that.. [unshaven white beard closeup].. can you step back I can’t.. oh them you can’t hear me unless you put it up to your.. ugh.. I can’t hear you right now, I will be able to hear you.. using the cancer phone huh? [unitnelligible????] They call it in Warsaw.. oh you’re in Warsaw! I thought you were down in the other place.. Warsaw.. see that? There. OK man look man I don't think we can talk like this dude.. yea we can just just wait OK this is the way OK here yes? you OK? yes. What are you doing? what about you? the usual, luckily, not much to say because it's all the same, I don't want to repeat everything but it's exactly the same as before so.. I was gonna repeat everything but it's just a waste of time man, it's all, I put it all on my website, it's all there, if anybody wants they can see it, I can't keep repeating every time the same stuff so.. except artificial intelligence I don't know if we covered that last time artificial stupidity they’re.. you can't hear me anyway so we can talk like this man you're outside you can't hear me it’s.. where are you? In the church, you see, in the church.. [hymn singing] 6m40 oK I have to leave it, this place, I cant speak, there is something happening in this church. Wait, I will put my headphones and I’ll be just.. the second camera..put the second one next time, this is good to stop it from distorting because it usually goes over, it's running very hot, second camera next time.. what did we say it was? No way it can't do it. My headphones are not for iphone. Monday one may 2024 5:30 PM. The only place I can find it, I think its here more quiet & I’m able to.. were were you been today? yeah just in the neighbourhood and uh.. they changed the blinds, in the room and I'm washing all the vinyl to listen to it, to wash and dry all the vinyl and every day doing 20 so it’ll be done in a month or two, just terrible and OK we gotta see your face not your.. OK there you can't hear me can you.. what is it? OK.. what are you talking about? you can't hear me so I