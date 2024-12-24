Left to Bleed the Martyrdom of a Young Man





The Zionist occupation forces stormed Balata refugee camp east of Nablus, firing live ammunition at homes and residents. This resulted in the martyrdom of 25-year-old Qusai Sarouji and 80-year-old Halima Abu Leil, both seriously injured. They also destroyed infrastructure and damaged several homes.

Interview Grandfather of Qusai Sarouji, the owner of the damaged house.

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 21/12/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://www.FreePalestine.Video