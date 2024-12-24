Left to Bleed the Martyrdom of a Young Man

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces stormed Balata refugee camp east of Nablus, firing live ammunition at homes and residents. This resulted in the martyrdom of 25-year-old Qusai Sarouji and 80-year-old Halima Abu Leil, both seriously injured. They also destroyed infrastructure and damaged several homes.
Interview Grandfather of Qusai Sarouji, the owner of the damaged house.
Reporting: Faris Odeh
Filmed: 21/12/2024
