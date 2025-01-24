Unbreakable: How Jeff Younger Stands Firm Against Courts, Government, and Personal Attacks





In this powerful and emotional interview, Jeff Younger shares his extraordinary journey to protect his son from being transitioned into a girl, a battle that has taken him to the courts of Texas and California. Despite facing the might of powerful government agencies, institutional pushback, and even the threat of jail time, Jeff has remained resolute, drawing strength from his deep faith. He explains how his unwavering belief in his duty as a father and his commitment to the well-being of his son have driven him to continue the fight—often at great personal cost. This conversation is a testament to one man's courage in the face of overwhelming adversity and a stark reminder of the lengths parents will go to protect their children. Jeff's story isn’t just about one family—it's about standing up for truth, for faith, and for the right to keep children safe from harmful ideologies.Show more



