Election Integrity Order: proof of citizenship, paper ballots - Trump signs the order

🚨🗳 Trump signs election integrity order — proof of citizenship, paper ballots
The new executive order:
◼️ mandates a government-issued ID for voter registration;
◼️ ties federal funding to compliance;
◼️ bans QR/barcode ballots;
◼️ authorizes the Attorney General to combat fraud;
◼️ penalizes states that count ballots after Election Day;
◼️ eliminates Biden's federal agency voter drives (Executive Order 14019).