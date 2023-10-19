© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Firstpost
Oct 15, 2023
What Is Hezbollah and How Different Are They From Hamas? | Firstpost Unpacked
After Hamas launched its terror attacks on Israel, Hezbollah too opened fire on Israel in the North. Because of this, Israel has beefed up its security presence on the Northern border with Lebanon. What is the Hezbollah group and how are they different from Hamas. On what aspects are the two groups alike and how do world powers see them. Hezbollah has outrightly shown support for Hamas' terror attacks on Israel, the question is whether Hezbollah join forces with Hamas or not?
---
Hezbollah | Israel Hamas War | Hamas | Israel | Lebanon | Gaza | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News
#hezbollah #israelhamaswar #hamasattack #israel #lebanon #gaza #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews
Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.
Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.
/ @firstpost
Follow Firstpost on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/firstpost/
Follow Firstpost on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/firstpostin/
Follow Firstpost on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/firstpost
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVxhIY2Pfms