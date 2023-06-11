Steve K. Bannon: Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China! Yet, for those who claim to advocate for women's rights, I don't hear you when it comes to the CCP's massacre of billions of Chinese baby girls. Where are you?
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：文贵告诉了我，中共国有5亿胎儿被中共强制流产，其中80%是中国女婴，这是导致中国大陆出现巨大人口问题的原因！而那些所谓主张妇女权益的人士，当谈到中共屠杀数了以亿计的中国女婴时，我听不到你们的声音，你们在哪呢？
