⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(7 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assaut Brig, 44th Artillery Brig, 34th, 36th marines brigs, 120th, and 127th territorial def brigs near Neskuchnoye, Volchansk, Staritsa, Tikhoye, Garbuzovka, and Beliy Kolodez (Kharkov reg).

Five attacks launched by formations of the AFU 92nd Assault Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, and Vostok Special Operations Center were repelled.

AFU losses up to 175 UKR troops, one Kozak and one U.S.-made HUMVEE armoured fighting vehicles, and three motor vehicles.

In course of counter-battery warfare, 1 152-mm Akatsiya SP;d artill syst, 2 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 4 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 1 Croatian-made 128-mm RAK-SA-12 MLRS combat vehicle, & 1 Bukovel-AD electronic warfare syst.

▫️Units of the Zapad GOFs took more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th Mech'd Brig, 4th Tank Brig, 110th, 112th territ'l def brigs, and 12th Azov Special Operations Brig near Kovsharovka, Peschanoye, Petropavlovka, Grigorovka (Kharkov region), Serebryanka (DPR) & Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

AFU losses up to 450 UKR troops, 2 armoured fight vehics, & 3 pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, 1 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 1 152-mm D-20 howi, 2 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill systs, & 1 UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi.

The Group’s units destroyed 2 electronic warfare stations, namely, Bukovel-AD and Nota, as well as 2 AFU field ammo depots.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 24th, 28th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 79th Air Assault Brig, and 46th Airmobile Brig near Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Katerinovka, Elizavetovka, Kurakhovo, & Maksimilyanovka (DPR).

AFU losses up to 380 UKR troops, 1 tank, & 14 motor vehicles.

In course of counter-battery warfare, 1 US made 155-mm M109 Paladin SP'd artill syst, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, 4 152-mm D-20 howitzers, & 1152-mm Msta-B howi.

Two Anclav-N electronic warfare stations & 9 AFU field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs liberated Chigari (DPR) & improved the tact'l situation.

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 41st, 47th, 110th mech'd brigs, 142st Infantry Brig, 59th Motor'd Infantry Brig near Artyomovo, Druzhba, Vozdvizhenka, Timofeyevo, Toretsk, Beryozovka & Novgorodskoye (DPR).

6 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 31st Mech'd Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, and 425th Skala Separate Assault Battalion were repelled.

AFU losses up to 340 UKR troops, 1 tank, 1 US made Bradley infantry fight vehic, 2 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, three 152-mm Msta-B howis, one 122-mm D-30 howi, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howi.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 72nd, 116th mech'd brigs, & 102nd Territorial Def Brig near Ugledar, Velikaya Novosyolka, Vodyanoye, Storozhevoye (DPR), Gulai Pole, & Staroukrainka (Zaporozhye reg).



AFU losses up to 145 UKR troops, 1 US made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 4 motor vehics, 1 U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab SP'd artill syst, one 152-mm D-20 howi, 1 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, & 1 Nota electronic warfare station.



▫️Units of the Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 141st Infantry Brig, 35th Marines Brig, and 124th Territ'l Def Brig near Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye reg), Ivanovka, Tokaryovka, and Antonovka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses more than 100 UKR troops, 6 motor vehics, 3 US made 155-mm M777 howis, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, 2 US made 105-mm M119 howis, 1 US made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare station & 3 ammo depots.

▫️Op'l-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehics & Missile Troops & Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces destroyed one Swedish-made Giraffe air defence target detection and target designation radar at low and medium altitudes, two U.S.-made Patriot SAM launchers, inflicted losses on AFU aircraft at the base of operations, as well as engaged enemy manpower and hardware clusters in 119 areas during the day.



Air defence units shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles.



In total, 626 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,314 unmanned aerial vehicles, 540 air defence missile systems, 16,521 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,366 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,516 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,410 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.