JD Vance: "I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything. But the the moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing."



"I was like the the the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about that, even, you know, I no no, like, serious injury. But but even the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I've ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I'm not really willing to trade that."



"And everybody that I know or a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really that made them really, really sick. Well, that's a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country."



Joe Rogan: "No. It's and it's also again, we're talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we're giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects."

