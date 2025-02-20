© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JD Vance: "I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything. But the the moment where I really started to get red pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last fifteen years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing."
"I was like the the the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about that, even, you know, I no no, like, serious injury. But but even the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I've ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I'm not really willing to trade that."
"And everybody that I know or a lot of people I know, they talk about the second shot that they got of the vaccine was really that made them really, really sick. Well, that's a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country."
Joe Rogan: "No. It's and it's also again, we're talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we're giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects."