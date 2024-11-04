Arrested: child of Holocaust survivors & founder of Jewish Network for Palestine - UK anti-terrorism law Act 2000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Think carefully about these "anti-terrorism" laws.
"Retired Jewish professor Haim Bresheeth, a child of Holocaust survivors and founder of the Jewish Network for Palestine, was arrested under a UK anti-terrorism law after speaking at a recent Palestine solidarity protest in London."
His speech and this video were from Friday, Nov 1, 2024. Cynthia
Here's an article about his arrest:
https://www.newarab.com/news/uk-israeli-academic-arrested-after-speech-gaza-protest
Here's an article about him from May if interested:
https://www.newarab.com/features/son-shoah-survivors-israel-has-become-nazi-society
Adding:
💥🇵🇸 Palestinian Government Media Office: The occupation army prevented 3,800 trucks of aid and food from reaching northern Gaza within a month.
Israel continues its genocidal encirclement of the people in Northern Gaza.