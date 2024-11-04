BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Arrested: child of Holocaust survivors & founder of Jewish Network for Palestine - UK anti-terrorism law Act 2000
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Think carefully about these "anti-terrorism" laws. 

"Retired Jewish professor Haim Bresheeth, a child of Holocaust survivors and founder of the Jewish Network for Palestine, was arrested under a UK anti-terrorism law after speaking at a recent Palestine solidarity protest in London." 
His speech and this video were from Friday, Nov 1, 2024. Cynthia 

Here's an article about his arrest: 

https://www.newarab.com/news/uk-israeli-academic-arrested-after-speech-gaza-protest

Here's an article about him from May if interested: 

https://www.newarab.com/features/son-shoah-survivors-israel-has-become-nazi-society

Adding: 

💥🇵🇸 Palestinian Government Media Office: The occupation army prevented 3,800 trucks of aid and food from reaching northern Gaza within a month. 

Israel continues its genocidal encirclement of the people in Northern Gaza.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
