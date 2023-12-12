Create New Account
Heavy Chemtrail Spray Day
Chem Trails in Dallas
Published 2 months ago

They are shamelessly spraying us with poisons today that they know will kill us. People have told me they are experiencing breathing difficulty from the onslaught of chemical and metal particulates from airplanes ✈️ in the sky . Our government approves heartily.

Keywords
chemtrailsblogdallas

