Indian media reports the downing of 2 Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets & one F-16.

Reuters reports, citing two U.S. officials, that a Chinese-made Pakistani fighter jet shot down at least two Indian military aircraft on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force declined to comment to Reuters.

Washington is reportedly paying close attention to how a top Chinese fighter jet stacks up against its Western counterparts, seeking clues about Beijing's potential combat readiness in a future conflict over Taiwan or across the Indo-Pacific.



