X22 REPORT Ep. 3167a - Biden Ready To Use SPR, Right On Schedule,Trump Signals The Way Forward, Tariffs

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3167a - Sept. 19, 2023

Biden Ready To Use SPR, Right On Schedule, Trump Signals The Way Forward, Tariffs





The [WEF] is now pushing the green new deal across the world, they never wanted the people awake to see this happen. Biden is getting ready to use the SPR once again, right on schedule. Trump is showing the way forward, we need to go back to sound money and we need to introduce tariffs.





All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site





