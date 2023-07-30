⚡️Offensive near Kremennaya - Armed Forces of Ukraine Flee in Horror from Positions under Airborne Strikes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚡️Offensive near Kremennaya: militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine flee in horror from positions under airborne strikes
Airborne reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy and direct fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The militants suffer losses under a barrage of fire, the survivors are carried away in horror, abandoning their strongholds before the landing assault groups enter them.