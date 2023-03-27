1970s Dance Music - Real Men & Women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Jacksons - Shake Your Body (1978)
Sister Sledge - We Are Family (1979)
Tavares - Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel (1976)
Blondie - Heart Of Glass (1978)
4 clips, 10:24.
The original video contains 20 songs (52:35) from "bluewater" on bitchute:
Heart Of Glass (52:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UYX8QOqFrAjJ/