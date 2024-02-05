Sandi Adams on The Lembit Öpik Show - 03 February 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On today's show, Sandi Adams discusses Agenda 2030 and the state of the world.
GUEST OVERVIEW: Sandi Adams is a researcher, activist, and podcaster whose work focuses on the sinister reality behind the United Nations' plans Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
She is currently writing a book analyzing the UN's 17 'sustainable' goals aimed at achieving net zero by 2030 and how they will impact every area of our lives. A video clip of Sandi giving an impassioned presentation on Agenda 2030 at a council meeting in Glastonbury earlier this year went viral and has garnered more than 6 million views worldwide.