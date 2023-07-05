© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The paratroopers repelled the offensive of Ukrainian militants on the southern flank of the Artemovsky direction.
The enemy advanced to the Russian positions with the support of armored fighting vehicles. The artillery of the Airborne Forces unit covered it with massive fire - they managed to destroy a large number of manpower and equipment, including Western-made ones. Leaving the wounded and the bodies of the dead on the battlefield, the raguli retreated.