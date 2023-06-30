Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered 9

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered
There are between 100 and 150 cargo ships all around the Gulf of Cuba, most of which are owned by COSCO Shipping. Those cargo ships are militarily equipped with the ability to eavesdrop, track, monitor, or sabotage.
古巴湾周围都有100到150艘货船，大多数都是中远海运公司所有。那些货船都有军事装备，具备窃听、跟踪、监听或破坏的能力。
