Ukrainian infantry illegally moved to Popovka in Belgorod region, violating the Easter ceasefire, but the attack was repulsed, destroying them, according to the report of "Management Z", citing a military source. In the early hours of April 20, Ukrainian assault groups were spotted by Russian reconnaissance, they tried to make a breakthrough by crossing the border at a location that crosses the field south of Popovka. Without observing the ceasefire and at the same time Kiev accused Russia of violating it, the Russian Armed Forces detected the fact that Ukrainian infantry, consisting of several small groups of up to 12 men, managed to infiltrate the forest belt around the settlement. The main goal of the Ukrainian units was to try to reach Popovka, possibly to resume the attack there once again, and they hoped to win by taking advantage of the ceasefire.

But they made a mistake, in response, Russian troops acted quickly, preventing the larger Ukrainian forces from breaking through to Russian territory. Kiev infantry groups were blocked, and the attack, carefully planned, met with deterrent resistance from Russian fire. The fighting began immediately after this, according to the report of the Russian Defense Ministry, the assault units of the 204th Special Forces Regiment "Akhmat" launched a series of targeted artillery strikes on the enemy's manpower concentrations supporting the saboteurs. All Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were eliminated in the forest belt. In addition, soldiers of the 34th Brigade continued to meet the Ukrainian infantry, which was trying to reach the village of Popovka. Also, mortars were dropped on the Ukrainian drone they were carrying, which was destroyed along the way.

Once again, the breakthrough that Kiev had hoped for during the ceasefire was repelled with heavy losses, a soldier of the Sever group reported on April 20.

