NASA Docs Expose Secret Chemtrails Plot to Cause 'Apocalyptic' Natural Disasters in 2025
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
339 followers
3
847 views • 2 months ago

What if the storms devastating our cities, the record-breaking heat waves, and the bizarre weather patterns sweeping the nation… aren't natural at all?

For decades, NASA has been preparing to weaponize the weather against the people. In a little-known PowerPoint presentation, NASA's Chief Scientist Dennis Bushnell outlined a chilling vision for 2025 - a year he said would be marked by engineered disasters, biological warfare, and psychological manipulation, all designed to destabilize the United States from within.

According to these plans, weather isn't just a force of nature - it's a silent weapon to punish the population, crash the economy, and advance a tightly coordinated globalist agenda.



Tags: Chemtrails, geoengineering, 2025, NASA, Bill Gates, depopulation, natural disasters, storms, heat waves, weather patterns, weather, weaponize, Dennis Bushnell, engineered disasters, biological warfare, psychological manipulation, United States, globalist agenda

Chemtrails, geoengineering, 2025, NASA, Bill Gates, depopulation, natural disasters, storms, heat waves, weather patterns, weather, weaponize, Dennis Bushnell, engineered disasters, biological warfare, psychological manipulation, United States, globalist agenda
