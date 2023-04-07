Wednesday, Thurday of Holy Week: You will see the Red Moon, a prelude…

Anno Domini 2023, April 5 – Wednesday of Holy Week – Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de María

Humanity’s suffering is being defined…

Beloved children of My Heart: I love you and bear you within My Womb.

MY DIVINE SON REMAINS IN BETHANY, PRAYING AND WATCHING (cf. Jn 12:1-8); so too each of My children should always remain in prayer and be vigilant so as not to become mired in the things of the world, because human beings are tempted and weak if they do not pray and strengthen their Faith.

To remain in prayer:

means at the same time inviting My Divine Son to work and act with you…

means becoming “nothing” so that the Most Holy Trinity may be everything within you…

means living Divine Love and being nourished by it, allowing that Divine Love to be what works and acts within you.

Beloved children, keep in mind that the Devil is always lurking (I Pet. 5:8-11), and if My children fall into his nets, the Devil enters and when he finds an open door, he knows that human beings have weaknesses, and with his evil intelligence, he knocks again and again where he knows My children are weakest.

My children, the one for whom it was hardest to live with the other disciples of My Son was Judas, who, having a strong personality, found it difficult to understand such great love in My Son.

My Divine Son had infinite patience with Judas, He excused him in front of the other apostles, although Judas used to reproach My Divine Son for wanting to know nothing of the kingdoms of the Earth.

What courage there is in a humble creature!

What wisdom a humble creature possesses!

This is why I call you to humility, children: only humility keeps My children in equanimity. Pride is not a good companion, but causes displeasure with your brothers and sisters until it breaks the bonds of fraternity. (cf. Prov. 6:16-19).

On this day of mourning, this Holy Wednesday of sadness, of infinite pain, Judas met with the Rabbis of the Sanhedrin and agreed to hand over My Divine Son with a kiss for 30 coins. (cf. Mt. 26:14-16).

Beloved children:

How many people go about the earth sowing discord, repeating what they hear without knowing whether what they hear is certain!

How many break with a brother or sister with a word said in envy – that envy that the Devil succeeded in implanting in Judas and which he continues to replicate within human beings, especially those who are envious of My true instruments.

At this time in which humanity’s suffering is being defined, the passion of humanity is beginning. Although some of My children scoff at the announcements of the Father’s House, as Mother, I will nonetheless keep insisting until the last moment.

YOU FIND YOURSELVES IN TIMES OF SUFFERING: you will see the red moon, a prelude to the blood that will be shed in humanity’s conflicts, to persecutions, famine, social uprisings and the progress of war.

All this fills you with fear and anguish, and as human beings, the unknown makes you afraid, not considering that the faithfulness of My children to My Divine Son does not remain without fruit and that you are protected and will be protected by that Faith which does not falter.

CONSECRATE YOUR HOMES TO THE PRECIOUS BLOOD OF MY DIVINE SON IN THESE HOLY DAYS WITH PRAYER THAT IS BORN FROM EACH PERSON’S HEART.

Beloved children, I bless you, I love you. Mother Mary.”

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5501-wednesday-thurday-of-holy-week-you-will-see-the-red-moon-a-prelude/

---------------

