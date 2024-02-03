The Battle Over America’s Core Values | The Sentinel Report Ep. 30

Join me, Alex Newman, as we navigate the treacherous terrain of our nation’s pressing issues, from the contentious borders to the very heart of our military’s core values. Hear the alarming truth behind the amnesty debate as we dissect the government’s immigration policies and their long-term impact on our society’s foundation. We celebrate the release of my new book, “Indoctrinating Our Children to Death: Schools’ War on Faith, Family, and Freedom,” and delve into the wisdom of the Book of James—urging action over mere listening. The integrity of our nation is at stake, and it’s time we confront these challenges head-on.





The Sentinel Report doesn’t shy away from the uncomfortable. We scrutinize Arizona’s latest education blueprint, questioning its potential overreach into private education, and discuss the modern battlefield within the military where conservative voices seem increasingly unwelcome. The conversation gets even more intense as we shed light on the complexities of transgender issues and the alarming claims of voter fraud in South Dakota. With startling allegations and a call for hand-counted paper ballots, we stand firm in our pursuit of honest elections and integrity at the ballot box—principles that are fundamental to our democracy.





Want to tune in on the go? Listen to the podcast below:





