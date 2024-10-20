Al-Qassam Brigades ambushed Israeli forces west of Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip.

Footage of intense fighting during an ambush to an Israeli special unit operating in Northern Gaza.

The ambush starts with targeting the unit inside the building with TBG shell, then targeting the armored vehicle that transported them. Following that, a rescue unit supported by tanks comes to the scene, the fighters targeted at least two of the tanks that arrived.

Adding:

💥🇱🇧🇮🇷 IDF Spokesperson Hagari in a statement: Tonight we will attack important economic assets that are used to finance Hezbollah's terrorist activities, calling on everyone in Lebanon and Beirut near these sites - to evacuate immediately.

Ports, airpots, banks, and other financial institutions may be the primary targets.

and:

Israel is threatening to bomb “Al-Qard al Hassan” loaning and banking institution in Lebanon, which as they claim funds Hezbollah.

The institution as seen has 10 branches in the south, 14 in Beirut, and 6 in the Beqaa’ Valley.

and:

💥🇱🇧 The israeli army issued evacuation warnings for neighborhoods in Beirut and the Beqaa’ Valley.

💥🇱🇧 The airstrikes have already begun in Dayhe's suburb of Beirut.

Strikes on Beirut taking place now (posted almost an hour ago, as I type).

Israel: "The American THAAD system for intercepting ballistic missiles became operational today"

💥🇱🇧 The occupation aircrafts bombed a number of branches of the "Al-Qard Al-Hassan” financial institution in the southern suburb of Beirut, and in the city of B’albak. and:

There have been reports of multiple drones launched from Yemen towards Israel. Israeli officials have been made aware of the potential attack. (posted 5 minutes ago, as I type.)






