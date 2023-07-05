Stay Healthy, all natural, nature's way. Listen.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Captain Taylor Morgan | How to be unhealthy: listen to the mainstream media 📺
- wear sunscreen🧴
- get vaxxed 💉
- take medication 💊
- eat whole grains 🍞
- use hand sanitizer🧼
- EMFs are safe⚡️ (harmful electromagnetic fields)
- wear foot prisons 👟
- drink on the weekends 🍻
- use fluoride toothpaste and mouthwash 🦷
source:
https://twitter.com/patriotofga3/status/1676189669329981443?s=20