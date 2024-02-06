BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mom, help me that was the last thing that dog said to me after that he fainted
High Hopes
3282 followers
102 views • 02/06/2024

Pitiful Animal


Feb 6, 2024


The local rescuers called us to report the situation of the stray dogs

They wanted to identify the dogs and know if they had owners

Why did they wander and have to rely on each other to live?

They had to deal with loneliness, cold, and hunger, which was always there to attack

Passersby said that they often happened to see them being chased by children

But the drunkards did not spare them, they stoned and sometimes kicked them

They were a game to entertain everyone, especially the bad guys

Their brown fur was full of dirt and sorrows they had to endure for people's behaviors

We could not stand by the circumstanced, which motivated us to act

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3K...

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRq2sUbHzT0

Keywords
dogsrescuefaintedpitiful animal
