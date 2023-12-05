"5G can insert thoughts and feelings into everyone!" Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the agenda to establish elitist cyborgs as rulers over humanity.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"5G can insert thoughts and feelings into everyone!" - says former president of Chile The World Economic Forum is pushing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, with the agenda to establish elitist cyborgs as rulers over humanity. If there ever was a time to stand up and defend your life and that of your loved ones, it is now.