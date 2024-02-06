BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What the White House is HIDING in the latest jobs report?
86 views • 02/06/2024

Glenn Beck


Feb 5, 2024


The January 2024 jobs report has released and the media is touting it as great news. But average Americans know the truth: The economy is struggling. So, what’s going on here? Glenn dives into the real stats: Did Americans really get a raise? Were 353,000 jobs really added? Is unemployment really down? Or is it all just a massive government lie?


Keywords
white houselieseconomyjobsglenn beckunemploymentjobs reportraisehiding
