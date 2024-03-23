BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lookin for feedback: “bioweapon” Or Trigering Mechanism In A "Dual-Use" System?!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
166 followers
22 views • 03/23/2024

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9545052

https://www.embs.org/tbme/

magnetic human body communication

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biofield

electromagnetic warfare

how much of the electromagnetic spectrum is visible to us

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/on-the-safety-of-human-body-communication/

https://www.embs.org/tbme/articles/channel-characterization-of-magnetic-human-body-communication/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654791/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/

https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Analysis-of-the-IEEE-802.15.4a-ultra-wideband-layer-Alberts/70a347d93960f103cbd59c9646a8c3f5b20865c6/figure/2

https://www.mdpi.com/1424-8220/21/12/4079

https://www.ieee802.org/15/

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Behavior-of-human-body-segments-in-the-presence-of-lowfrequency-electromagnetic-fields_fig3_351589681

human activity recognition radar

https://ieee-dataport.org/documents/diat-%CE%BCradhar-radar-micro-doppler-signature-dataset-human-suspicious-activity-recognition

precision ai healthcare

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41746-022-00610-z

https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005259/en/NTT-Proposes-the-%E2%80%9CDigital-Twin-Computing-Initiative%E2%80%9D-%E2%80%93-a-Platform-to-Combine-High-Precision-Digital-Information-Reflecting-the-Real-World-to-Synthesize-Diverse-Virtual-Worlds-Generate-Novel-Services-and-Bring-about-Society-of-the-Future

biosignals

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41928-021-00614-9

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1389128623001639

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6470858/#:~:text=These%20exogenous%20stimuli%20include%20temperature,tissue%20%5B11%2C12%5D.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/wcm.884

https://www.cdc.gov/globalhealth/healthprotection/idsr/index.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7909758/

https://spectrum.ieee.org/fcc-gives-medical-body-area-networks-clean-bill-of-health

biomedical engineer

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full

graphene healthcare

Keywords
trump2024xjabcovid
