Prof. Jeffrey Sachs explains how Syria was just one of 7 countries Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to destroy, and how he has succeeded in getting the US to overthrow the governments of 6 out of the 7…
So basically Bibi was behind the Pentagon list that General Wesley Clark revealed. So the US military IS run by the Jews.....
