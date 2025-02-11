BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
$100M FOR POLICE OR EXCUSE TO RAISE PROPERTY TAX CAP?
BehindTheLinePodcast
BehindTheLinePodcast
5 followers
Follow
7 months ago

Governor Ferguson is touting his support for law enforcement by saying that the state needs to come up with $100 million to hire new officers. Sounds good on the surface to those of us who support law enforcement and public safety.


The problem is, after seeing this memo that the King County Sheriff released saying she was working hard with local democrat legislators to get the 1% cap on property tax lifted so they can increase their budget.


So really this whole ploy by Ferguson to increase law enforcement and public safety is just a means to get people to support and legislators to vote for lifting the property tax cap?


#Ferguson #proptax #tax #budgetdeficit #lawenforcement #olympianews #wanews #pnwnews #waleg #walegislature #wapolitics #wadems #leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast #publicsafety 



