European Bank Credit Suisse Stock Down 97%, Depositors Fleeing, They Are On The Verge Of Collapse
High Hopes
High Hopes
1541 views • 03/08/2023

Jim Crenshaw


March 7, 2023


Coming to a bank near you and I soon? Maybe. Will they do bail ins? Will this cause problems here? A sign of things to come? Something to keep an eye on. If our banks in the US need assets, they will start stealing them from the property owners I can assure you. It is how they make their biggest profits. Every mortgage loan is a bet on a default by the homeowner. There is a good chance this will happen because they will create a problem to make the default happen.


And one final note (pun intended) there is no "cash". We have fiat worthless debt notes that everyone has in their pockets they call "cash". There is no cash. There is only commercial paper.

Source: EarthNewspaper.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FnyjTiGHiqRn/

Keywords
europebankfinancebail inscredit suissestock down97 percentdepositors fleeingverge of collapseout of cashstealing from property owners
