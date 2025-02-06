【USAID】Bill Gates has issued a warning / ビル・ゲイツが警告を発しました

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
「USAIDへの資金提供を停止すれば、世界中で新たな謎の病気が出現し、何百万人もの人が亡くなるだろう。」
"Defunding USAID will bring about another mystery illness across the world. MILLIONS WILL DIE."
【驚愕】USAIDとファイザー、$4,150,835,100.00という巨額の年間契約金額
【崩壊は勢いを増す】
RFK Jr is CONFIRMED as US health secretary by the Senate Finance Committee panel with a vote of 14-13
上院財政委員会は14対13の投票でRFKジュニア氏を米国保健長官に承認した。
BREAKING: The stocks of both vaccine manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna, immediately crashed after RFK Jr.'s nomination advanced toward the Senate.
RFKジュニアの指名が上院に進んだ後、ファイザーとモデルナの両ワクチンメーカーの株価が直ちに暴落した。
リベラル発狂！？ (資金源がすべてストップ) / マドモアゼル愛 氏
