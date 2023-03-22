© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2c7m4n9579
3/20/2023 Guo Mei: A few minutes ago, I received another phone call from my dad. He is doing very well now and can freely make phone calls. His exact words were, "Unity, unity, unity! Persist! Don't be angry! Don't cry! Stay mentally strong!"
#MilesGuo #FreeMilesGuo #takedowntheCCP
3/20/2023 郭美：又接到了爸爸打来的电话，他状态非常的好，现在可以自由的打电话。他的原话是：“团结！团结！团结！坚持！不要愤怒！不要哭！心理上战胜一切！”
#郭文贵 #释放郭文贵 #消灭中共