June 2023: Anne Diamond was recently diagnosed with cancer. She praised Covid-19 vaccines on Television. 💉
#TurboCancer #VaccineSideEffects
At the start of the pandemic I heard many doctors warning the public of an extreme cancer risk from experimental mRNA vaccines. Did anyone listen?
Source @Covid BC