BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Med Bed Technology from the Ancients Rediscovered 🔮 Plasma Energy Systems & Advanced Healing!
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
28 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 3 weeks ago

Med Bed Technology from the Ancients Rediscovered 🔮 Plasma Energy Systems & Advanced Healing


Phiray Plasma System

https://healthylifetechnology.com/pro...


Plasma Energy Spheres

https://healthylifetechnology.com/pro...


Tesla and Piezo Disc Set

https://healthylifetechnology.com/pro...


More energy and frequency based technology products

https://healthylifetechnology.com/col...


Did the Anunnaki use dual tube plasma energy systems for rejuvenation and healing? Ancient accounts suggest this highly advanced race—credited with building the pyramids and great megalithic structures—possessed “off-planet” technology harnessing plasma energy fields for wellness, regeneration, and longevity.


Today, this knowledge is being rediscovered and re-engineered. Renowned physicist Dan Winter has dedicated decades of groundbreaking research into plasma, fractal fields, and energy coherence—helping modern science understand what the ancients may have already mastered.


✨ USA Med Bed, LLC and www.healthylifetechnology.com now feature incredible plasma-based energy systems inspired by this rediscovery, including:

⚡ Phiray Dual Tube Plasma Systems

🌐 Plasma Energy Spheres (Plasmaphire)

🔋 Piezo Tesla Coils (“Pieziophire”)


These advanced energy technologies are said to align with the same principles used in ancient “Med Beds,” supporting rejuvenation, energetic balance, and wellness. What was once hidden in the ancient past is now being brought to the general public.


📞 Contact USA Med Bed, LLC today to learn more:

🌍 www.usamedbed.com

🌍 www.healthylifetechnology.com

📧 [email protected]

📲 (804) 495-0770


🚀 Explore the future of healing through the wisdom of the ancients—plasma energy rediscovered!


#MedBed #PlasmaEnergy #Annunaki #AncientTechnology #Pyramids #TeslaEnergy #DanWinter #HealingTechnology #Biofield #EnergyMedicine #USAmedbed #HealthTech #WellnessRevolution

Keywords
technologyannunakiwellnessplasma energymed bedphiray
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy