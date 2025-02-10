USAID Drug Trade: has been busted financially or logistically supporting narco networks in every major region - Mike Benz, clip 2

USAID has been busted financially or logistically supporting narco networks in every major region - clip from Mike Benz, part 2

Clip 2: USAID has been busted financially or logistically supporting narco networks in every major region they spring, from the Golden Crescent to the Golden Triangle to South America. Here’s an example from Afghanistan.

Remember we noted previously that a former agent discovered USAID encouraged heroin production as they wanted it flowing to Russia and Iran, to create junkies and destabilize the countries.



