BrightLearn - The Complete Book of Alternative Nutrition by Selene Y. Craig, Selene Yeager, Jennifer Haigh and Sari Harrar
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
55 views • 1 week ago

"The Complete Book of Alternative Nutrition" by Selene Y. Craig, Selene Yeager, Jennifer Haigh and Sari Harrar is a comprehensive guide that explores the profound impact of nutrition on health and well-being, advocating for food as a powerful form of medicine. The book delves into a variety of alternative diets, each offering unique health benefits, such as the heart-healthy vegetarian diet, the ancestral nutrition approach that emulates hunter-gatherer eating habits, the macrobiotic diet focusing on whole grains and vegetables and the Ornish Program and Pritikin Eating Plan, which emphasize low-fat, plant-based foods to reverse heart disease and improve overall health. Additionally, the book highlights the potential of alternative medicine, showcasing the benefits of herbs and supplements like garlic, green tea, turmeric and spirulina. It addresses specific health issues, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue syndrome and irritable bowel syndrome, providing tailored nutritional strategies for each. The authors emphasize that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to nutrition, encouraging readers to experiment and find the best fit for their individual needs. Ultimately, "The Complete Book of Alternative Nutrition" empowers readers to take charge of their health through informed dietary choices and the healing power of food.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
