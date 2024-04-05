BATTLE FOR NEW FORTRESS APPROACHES

Zelensky met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and proudly described the current situation at the front stating that the ‘Russian advance was stopped in all directions’. His claims had nothing to do with reality, but rather were aimed to calm down the population.





Amid heavy fighting on the battlefield, Kiev is losing strategically. While the elites are traveling around Europe, begging for weapons, the efficiency of Russian precision strikes in Ukrainian rear areas is growing. The Ukrainian military cannot hide either Soviet-made air defense systems or its precious Western systems. The devastating Russian attacks thwarted the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, while its energy grid was almost destroyed. On the other hand, Russian military production is booming, and Keiv is awaiting a new large-scale Russian offensive in the near future.





The Russian air defense is repelling massive Ukrainian drone strikes on a regular basis. On the night of April 5 alone, Russian forces destroyed at least 53 Ukrainian UAVs. 44 of them were shot down in the Rostov region, where they targeted the airfield in the Morozov district. No significant damage was inflicted as a result of the attack.





Despite Zelensky’s attempts to declare fake victories, the Russian army is pushing the Ukrainian military in different directions.





In the Artyomovsk region, fighters of the Russian 98th airborne division passed the forest area and broke through the Ukrainian defense on the outskirts of Chasov Yar.





The town, located on the the hights, is a difficult fortress to storm. This was an important victory for the Russians to gain a foothold on the hills on its eastern outskirts.





At the same time, Russian troops managed to advance on the hills to the southeast of the town. From Ivanovskoe, Russian forces broke through the forest to the Seversky Donets-Donbass canal.





Heavy battles are ongoing west of Avdeevka, where the Russian army is rapidly expanding its zone control near Umanskoe, storming the last streets under Ukrainian control in Semenovka. These two villages are the main strongholds of the Ukrainian defense on the western bank of the local Durnaya River. Judging by the pace of Russian advance, Ukrainian forces probably cannot hold them for more than two weeks and they will be forced to retreat kilometers to the west. Ukrainian forces attempted to launch flank attacks and counterattacks in Pervomaiskoe; but failed to achieve any results.





Amid the ongoing defeats of the Ukrainian military, the Kiev regime turned to terrorist attacks against the Russian population. Russian special services are capturing more and more people involved in the terrorist attack on Moscow on March 22. As a result of the operational actions, material evidence of Kiev’s involvement in this bloody operation was obtained.

https://southfront.press/battle-for-new-fortress-approaches/