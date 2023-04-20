Did God make an immunity mistake?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you believe in God but think man can do better than God's immune system design, watch this video to see how silly that thought really is.
If you don't believe in God but think man can do better than Mother Nature's (i.e. evolution) immune system design, watch this video to see how silly that thought really is.