Mike Waltz groomed by Israeli lobby - AIPAC director speaks

Confirms he was just one of several tapped to provide ears on ‘questionable or curious’ conversations

Former U.S. Representative (FL-06) Michael Waltz has received nearly $250,000 in campaign contributions from AIPAC and their allies. Current Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations



The CEO of AIPAC, Elliott Brandt, bragged at the 2025 Congressional Summit of AIPAC that his organization has cultivated influence with three top national security officials in the Trump administration. Brandt specifically named Mike Waltz as one of the three who would allow AIPAC to gain “access” to internal government discussions.

https://www.trackaipac.com/trump

