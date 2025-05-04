BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mike Waltz groomed by Israeli lobby - AIPAC director speaks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 4 months ago

Mike Waltz groomed by Israeli lobby - AIPAC director speaks

Confirms he was just one of several tapped to provide ears on ‘questionable or curious’ conversations

Former U.S. Representative (FL-06) Michael Waltz has received nearly $250,000 in campaign contributions from AIPAC and their allies. Current Nominee for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

The CEO of AIPAC, Elliott Brandt, bragged at the 2025 Congressional Summit of AIPAC that his organization has cultivated influence with three top national security officials in the Trump administration. Brandt specifically named Mike Waltz as one of the three who would allow AIPAC to gain “access” to internal government discussions.

https://www.trackaipac.com/trump

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy