7/22/2021 郭先生直播：郑州洪灾区域的低洼地区村庄有的已变成“哑巴村”；共产党不去救灾，却第一时间忙着让大家闭嘴；之后就是歌舞升平，丧事喜办；洪灾带来的次生灾难，一切只是刚刚开始
7/22/2021 Miles Guo: Some villages located in low-lying areas of Zhengzhou flooding area turned into "Dumb Villages"; not only the Communist Party went to rescue, but its first priority was shutting everyone up; afterwards people will sing to praise the Communist Party - turning funerals into weddings; secondary disaster resulted from the flooding catastrophe, everything is just beginning