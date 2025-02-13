© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK political party Labour councillor Simon Parkes explains his "soul agreement"(sold his soul ?) with what he believes are space aliens but in fact are fallen angels and demonic entities. The UK media made fun of him for years, then changed to accepting it. Also Dr IDE Thomas telling the truth about what aliens are in his book The Omega Conspiracy. There is a coming great deception with so called space aliens. The UK/US space monitoring base in England RAF Fylingdales is the thumbnail.