💥CHINESE ALIEN Headed to the USA WARNS of CHINESE SPIES already here.
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
54 views • 04/09/2024

MUCKRAKER  |  MUST SEE - CHINESE ALIEN HEADED TO THE UNITED STATES WARNS OF CHINESE SPIES IN THE UNITED STATES AND MORE


In Necoclí, Colombia, we interviewed a Chinese alien on his way to the United States.


He told us that there are absolutely Chinese spies in the United States who are working to steal technology in the semiconductor and military fields.


He also told us that China mocks the United States for promoting homosexuality.


Watch and share this critical report with the world!

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1777376334546632903

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime
