Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills: http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





What Is Ivermectin? - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UBE80r

Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING NEVER TAKE IVERMECTIN WITHOUT FOOD!





If you are considering taking Ivermectin to induce its wide array of detox and healing effects or if you are already taking it, there is one thing you need to be aware of.





That specific thing is why you should never take it without food, and in this video, "WARNING: NEVER TAKE IVERMECTIN WITHOUT FOOD!" I explain fully why and the specific type of meal you need to have it with.





If you want to learn about this specific thing regarding Ivermectin, watch this video "WARNING NEVER TAKE IVERMECTIN WITHOUT FOOD!" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://sunfruitdan.co/4bd5ZcF





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!





When the COVID-19 Pandemic was announced soon after, many doctors, social media influencers, detox coaches, etc, started advising people to ingest Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 effectively.





Soon after, the mainstream medical and news outlets caught wind of this, and they started sharing endless amounts of scare tactic news posts warning people not to ingest Ivermectin because it's a dangerous poisoning horse drug that humans should not consume because it's intended for horses, not humans!





In this video, I extensively address everything mentioned above. "WARNING: IVERMECTIN IS A DANGEROUS HORSE DRUG!" I highly advise you to watch this video from start to finish if you want to learn the truth about Ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno



