PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER JUST EXPOSED IT ALL ⚠️ FDA WANTED THIS HIDDEN FOR 75 YEARS❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
365 views • 5 months ago

HustleBitch - 🚨#BREAKING: PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER JUST EXPOSED IT ALL


⚠️FDA WANTED THIS HIDDEN FOR 75 YEARS


⚠️Pfizer whistleblower releases internal documents showing over 158,000 reports of SERIOUS adverse reactions within two months of the release of their COVID vaccine.


Source: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1865860958448431270


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9pq3s1 [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/9ppz8i 🖼]


Monkeypox is a coverup for damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection - The Expose

Do you not find it curious how in the space of 50 years, monkeypox has never really gotten off the ground outside of a couple of countries in Africa, but then within two years of the alleged emergence…


https://expose-news.com/2022/06/10/consequences-covid-vaccination-monkeypox-coverup/


Pay Attention When The Global Elites Practice For A 'Cyber Pandemic'

The World Economic Forum has predicted an inevitable cyber-pandemic is coming and they are getting ready to practice a response. This should be a warning to all of us.


https://www.prophecynewswatch.com/article.cfm?recent_news_id=8079,Pay


Tesla Med Bed Hyperbaric Chamber System


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17-Ex1GWopE


VfB DOES NOT SEE ANY POSSIBLE WAY OF PLUGGING THE GENIE BACK INTO THE BOTTLE, NEURALYZERS OR NOT


You'll notice that COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯 isn't posted with every piece on the COVIDIOCRACY...recall that reasoning this out from a bed in Brooklyn did not allow for the magnetic aspect of this psyop to be ascertained; but many of the aim were exposed:


Many people's immune systems have been compromised or destroyed;


Many people now have a biological WiFi identifier accessible by Bluetooth 📶;


Many examples of unrecognizable physical obstructions have been found in corpses of the vaccinated


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine


GOOGLE REMOVED THAT POST 🖥❌ luckily VfB ascribes to the Personal Computer Show motto: Backup, backup, BACKUP❗

Keywords
pandemicwhistleblowerwhite genocidetime bombpfizerscamdemiccovidiocracymulti pronged offensive
