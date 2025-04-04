PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER JUST EXPOSED IT ALL ⚠️ FDA WANTED THIS HIDDEN FOR 75 YEARS❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HustleBitch - 🚨#BREAKING: PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER JUST EXPOSED IT ALL
⚠️FDA WANTED THIS HIDDEN FOR 75 YEARS
⚠️Pfizer whistleblower releases internal documents showing over 158,000 reports of SERIOUS adverse reactions within two months of the release of their COVID vaccine.
Monkeypox is a coverup for damage done to Immune System by COVID Vaccination resulting in Shingles, Autoimmune Blistering Disease & Herpes Infection - The Expose
Do you not find it curious how in the space of 50 years, monkeypox has never really gotten off the ground outside of a couple of countries in Africa, but then within two years of the alleged emergence…
Pay Attention When The Global Elites Practice For A 'Cyber Pandemic'
The World Economic Forum has predicted an inevitable cyber-pandemic is coming and they are getting ready to practice a response. This should be a warning to all of us.
Tesla Med Bed Hyperbaric Chamber System
VfB DOES NOT SEE ANY POSSIBLE WAY OF PLUGGING THE GENIE BACK INTO THE BOTTLE, NEURALYZERS OR NOT
You'll notice that COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯 isn't posted with every piece on the COVIDIOCRACY...recall that reasoning this out from a bed in Brooklyn did not allow for the magnetic aspect of this psyop to be ascertained; but many of the aim were exposed:
Many people's immune systems have been compromised or destroyed;
Many people now have a biological WiFi identifier accessible by Bluetooth 📶;
Many examples of unrecognizable physical obstructions have been found in corpses of the vaccinated
GOOGLE REMOVED THAT POST 🖥❌ luckily VfB ascribes to the Personal Computer Show motto: Backup, backup, BACKUP❗