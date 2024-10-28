The 9th Brigade raised a flag on the outskirts of Izmailovka, pushing the Ukrainians further back toward Kurakhovo.

Assault troops from the 112th Regiment of the 9th Brigade raised a flag on the frontline outskirts of the liberated settlement of Izmailovka, at the junction of the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo directions, confirming full control over this section of the front.

The liberation of Izmailovka cut off Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Gornyak from one of their main supply routes and helped secure this important town on the way to Kurakhovo.