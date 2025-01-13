Evil FOG from 12/28, 5:38pm. I still can't hear in one ear! East TN

We had the FOG roll in the afternoon of 12/28/24. I thought it was strange how it was just suddenly moving in so I grabbed my phone to capture. I was only outside for a couple minutes at most.

The first thing I remember saying to my husband is "I am so dry, my skin is dry, my eyes are dry, my lips are dry, how is it foggy? " Not only was it "dry" but it was burning my throat, nostrils, and sucking every bit of moisture out of my skin. Then my ear started having sharp, zapping pains, was popping for days. It's still plugged and I cannot hear out of it still. My whole family was ill for weeks!

I was clearly attacked! We all were!

I am a healthy person, I know all the detox protocols, I do them faithfully, eat clean, supplement properly. IF THEY CAN DO THIS TO ME THEY CAN DO THIS TO ANYONE!!!

Also, in March 2020 I was sprayed with a drone (I've got a photo of it). I lost my taste and smell then. I KNEW it was true but it wasn't easy convincing anyone except my husband. Even with the photo. I knew!!!!