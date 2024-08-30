© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you take away nothing else from our account, take this:
“The United States government has paid out more than $5.22 billion to vaccine victims through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, or the VICP.
And as of June 28th, 2024, there were 48,101 deaths, and over 2.6 million adverse events reported to the U.S. government's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System.” — Dawn Richardson, NVIC
VICP government statistics: https://www.hrsa.gov/sites/default/files/hrsa/vicp/vicp-stats-07-01-24.pdf