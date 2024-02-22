Maria Zeee: Fr. Peter Heers: The Orthodox Guide to Salvation in the Apocalypse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Father Peter Heers joins Maria Zeee to discuss the ancient Orthodox’s church’s perspective on COVID, the inoculation agenda, transhumanism, Ecumenism, the transition into digital tyranny, and how this all relates to prophecy concerning the end times, Mark of the Beast, and rise of the Antichrist.